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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 1.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12786 shares

Axis Bank Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Uno Minda Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 May 2026.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 1.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12786 shares. The stock gained 0.73% to Rs.1,688.95. Volumes stood at 5835 shares in the last session.

 

Axis Bank Ltd recorded volume of 65.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.43 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.14% to Rs.1,241.40. Volumes stood at 4.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9684 shares. The stock increased 12.52% to Rs.1,838.15. Volumes stood at 3539 shares in the last session.

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J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16715 shares. The stock increased 0.77% to Rs.2,111.00. Volumes stood at 14362 shares in the last session.

Uno Minda Ltd saw volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36380 shares. The stock dropped 1.31% to Rs.1,111.40. Volumes stood at 56905 shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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