Volumes soar at ITC Hotels Ltd counter
ITC Hotels Ltd clocked volume of 324.87 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 62.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.20 lakh shares
Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 April 2026.
ITC Hotels Ltd clocked volume of 324.87 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 62.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.09% to Rs.152.80. Volumes stood at 5.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 48872 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 35.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1386 shares. The stock rose 1.32% to Rs.5,232.00. Volumes stood at 1467 shares in the last session.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd witnessed volume of 5.76 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 21.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27312 shares. The stock dropped 0.46% to Rs.1,359.50. Volumes stood at 8607 shares in the last session.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd registered volume of 59997 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 12.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4728 shares. The stock rose 6.55% to Rs.1,955.20. Volumes stood at 6642 shares in the last session.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd registered volume of 19.45 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 9.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.64% to Rs.539.00. Volumes stood at 36188 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 11:16 AM IST