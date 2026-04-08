LIC soars as board to mull bonus issue plan
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged 6.59% to Rs 792.35 after the company's board scheduled to meet on Monday, 13 April 2026 to consider a proposal of bonus issue.The announcement came after market hours on 7 April 2026.
LIC is engaged in the business of Life Insurance in and outside India. It offers a range of individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked business. The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, health, variable and CRAC.
On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 17.46% YoY to Rs 12,930.44 crore in Q3 FY26, while total income increased 15.74% YoY to Rs 2,36,776.30 crore compared with Q3 FY25.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST