LIC soars as board to mull bonus issue plan

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged 6.59% to Rs 792.35 after the company's board scheduled to meet on Monday, 13 April 2026 to consider a proposal of bonus issue.

The announcement came after market hours on 7 April 2026.

LIC is engaged in the business of Life Insurance in and outside India. It offers a range of individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked business. The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, health, variable and CRAC.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 17.46% YoY to Rs 12,930.44 crore in Q3 FY26, while total income increased 15.74% YoY to Rs 2,36,776.30 crore compared with Q3 FY25.