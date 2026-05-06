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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Tejas Networks Ltd recorded volume of 290.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.10 lakh shares

Coforge Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, SRF Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 May 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd recorded volume of 290.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.27% to Rs.465.05. Volumes stood at 18.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd clocked volume of 244.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.09% to Rs.1,275.00. Volumes stood at 16.08 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Ajanta Pharma Ltd saw volume of 6.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68611 shares. The stock increased 7.05% to Rs.3,102.00. Volumes stood at 82841 shares in the last session.

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SRF Ltd witnessed volume of 36.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.59% to Rs.2,739.60. Volumes stood at 5.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd clocked volume of 188.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.38% to Rs.1,742.70. Volumes stood at 164.99 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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