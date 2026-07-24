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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 42196 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2545 shares

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Cyient Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 July 2026.

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 42196 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2545 shares. The stock slipped 0.93% to Rs.4,535.00. Volumes stood at 2130 shares in the last session.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd saw volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19518 shares. The stock increased 1.43% to Rs.1,975.00. Volumes stood at 24686 shares in the last session.

 

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 10.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.46% to Rs.499.35. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

HCL Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 29.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.15% to Rs.1,246.75. Volumes stood at 1.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd witnessed volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19626 shares. The stock dropped 0.34% to Rs.827.85. Volumes stood at 9444 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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