Friday, June 19, 2026 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Blue Star Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Blue Star Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Blue Star Ltd notched up volume of 5.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41527 shares

Piramal Pharma Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 June 2026.

Blue Star Ltd notched up volume of 5.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41527 shares. The stock slipped 1.44% to Rs.1,681.10. Volumes stood at 12724 shares in the last session.

 

Piramal Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 21.44 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.72% to Rs.161.35. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85327 shares. The stock slipped 1.19% to Rs.515.70. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Anthropic

India AI Summit 'disorganised': Amodei on awkward moment with Altman

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Today, exam scheduled for June 27

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

Supertankers with 80 million barrels of oil ready to pass through Hormuz

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, drops 800 pts as IT shares weigh; LIC share price rises 5%

Smoke billows from southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike | Photo: Reuters

Israeli military strikes southern Lebanon, killing at least 16 people

New India Assurance Company Ltd saw volume of 15.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.53% to Rs.188.80. Volumes stood at 26.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd registered volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26913 shares. The stock rose 5.52% to Rs.482.95. Volumes stood at 16502 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade lower; IT shares tumble

Indices trade lower; IT shares tumble

Wipro to acquire additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services

Wipro to acquire additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services

HCL Technologies launches AI Innovation Zone in Chennai

HCL Technologies launches AI Innovation Zone in Chennai

IT stocks tumble as Accenture trims FY26 growth outlook

IT stocks tumble as Accenture trims FY26 growth outlook

Markets rebound as tech leads; Fed signals possible year-end rate hike

Markets rebound as tech leads; Fed signals possible year-end rate hike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAccenture Impact on Nifty IT IndexGold Silver ETF TodayLIC Share PriceEPF Interest Credit UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance