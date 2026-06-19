HCL Technologies launches AI Innovation Zone in Chennai

HCL Technologies announced the launch of an AI Innovation Zone in Chennai to enable enterprises to innovate and operationalize Intel-based AI products and HCLTech AI solutions, accelerating the transition from experimentation to production-ready, cost-efficient AI deployments.

Featuring enterprise AI solutions powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors with integrated Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) and Intel CoreTM Ultra, the AI Innovation Zone underscores HCLTech and Intel's shared commitment to enabling broad AI adoption via an integrated AI Factory, with a focus on scalable and economical AI deployment.

Spanning the full AI stack, from data center infrastructure to end user experiences on AI PCs , this AI Innovation Zone enables hands-on exploration of Intel Xeon-based HCLTech solutions.

The facility showcases small language model (SLM) optimization and AI Platform-as-a-Service capabilities built on Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift AI, helping enterprises reduce complexity and lower the barriers to operationalizing AI at scale. HCLTech demonstrations include testing and validation of AI Force, HCLTech's GenAI-led service transformation platform; VisionX 2.0, a vision and video-based AI analytics platform and AI Factory, an end-to end "edge to cloud", factory-integrated AI infrastructure platform, alongside real-world use cases such as retrieval augmented generation (RAG), Agentic AI notebooks and cognitive AI.