Volumes spurt at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Epigral Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Raymond Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 February 2024.
Campus Activewear Ltd registered volume of 207.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.73% to Rs.259.10. Volumes stood at 3.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Epigral Ltd registered volume of 15.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82254 shares. The stock rose 8.42% to Rs.1,227.75. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.
ABB India Ltd registered volume of 37.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.57% to Rs.4,957.40. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.
Poly Medicure Ltd witnessed volume of 5.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36531 shares. The stock increased 2.12% to Rs.1,625.00. Volumes stood at 75827 shares in the last session.
Raymond Ltd registered volume of 21.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.99% to Rs.1,895.00. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

