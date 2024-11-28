Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 November 2024.

The stock rose 3.48% to Rs.898.05. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd recorded volume of 233.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.87% to Rs.206.80. Volumes stood at 71.68 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 26.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.88% to Rs.1,052.55. Volumes stood at 3.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd saw volume of 187.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.56% to Rs.226.06. Volumes stood at 65.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 167.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.01% to Rs.798.25. Volumes stood at 115.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

