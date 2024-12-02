Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 December 2024.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 41.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.07% to Rs.1,063.40. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd registered volume of 27.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.53% to Rs.770.50. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Inox Wind Ltd registered volume of 388.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.200.60. Volumes stood at 54.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd registered volume of 31.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.93 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.822.80. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd clocked volume of 270.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.23% to Rs.155.34. Volumes stood at 74.3 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

