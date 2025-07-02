Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 250.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.37 lakh shares

Tata Communications Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 July 2025.

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 250.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.91% to Rs.292.75. Volumes stood at 4.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd recorded volume of 28.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.97% to Rs.1,811.50. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 71.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.26% to Rs.797.40. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Check England vs India 2nd Test live score and match updates here

England vs India LIVE SCORE updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss to take place at 3 PM IST today

India vs England 2nd Test: How will the Edgbaston wicket behave

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report, Birmingham weather forecast

India vs England Tests at Edgbaston

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India's win-loss records vs England at Edgbaston

Mawra Hocane, Abida Parveen

Pak social media handles unblocked in India months after Pahalgam attack

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 500 pts, Nifty below 25,400; Bajaj twins down up to 2.5%, HDFC Bk 2%

Apollo Tyres Ltd notched up volume of 64.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.99% to Rs.465.55. Volumes stood at 4.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 20.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.54% to Rs.853.60. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits jump 9% YoY to Rs 53,803 cr in June'25

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits jump 9% YoY to Rs 53,803 cr in June'25

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon