Zenith Exports standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 17.90 croreNet profit of Zenith Exports rose 900.00% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.9016.54 8 OPM %7.21-1.21 -PBDT2.090.43 386 PBT1.930.22 777 NP1.400.14 900
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content