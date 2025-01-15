Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Welspun Living Ltd registered volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79643 shares

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 January 2025.

Welspun Living Ltd registered volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79643 shares. The stock rose 5.48% to Rs.155.05. Volumes stood at 50690 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 27541 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8160 shares. The stock increased 4.13% to Rs.4,023.45. Volumes stood at 20231 shares in the last session.

 

Vardhman Textiles Ltd recorded volume of 20614 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7319 shares. The stock gained 8.33% to Rs.499.00. Volumes stood at 4208 shares in the last session.

Also Read

export import trade

Budget may levy higher import duties to stem rupee slide: EY's Srivastava

Indian economy, Economy

Digital transformation fueling India's economic growth and inclusion

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE: To say that India did not get independence in 1947 an insult to Indians, says Rahul Gandhi

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Action must against those making fake Aadhar cards, says Congress leader

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

Consumer goods brands rush to grab eyeballs as pilgrims come for Mahakumbh

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd registered volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79974 shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.271.40. Volumes stood at 45818 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd clocked volume of 96560 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36952 shares. The stock gained 6.08% to Rs.658.60. Volumes stood at 9885 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ABFRL board OKs fund raising via preferential basis & QIP

ABFRL board OKs fund raising via preferential basis & QIP

Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares in demand

Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares in demand

Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves preferential issue of up to 8.04 cr equity shares

Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves preferential issue of up to 8.04 cr equity shares

Optiemus Infracom inks pact with Taiwan-based KunWay Technology

Optiemus Infracom inks pact with Taiwan-based KunWay Technology

Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon