Infosys to expand Pocharam Campus, creating 17,000 new jobs in Telangana

Infosys to expand Pocharam Campus, creating 17,000 new jobs in Telangana

Infosys, which already employs over 35,000 people at its Pocharam campus, aims to complete the first phase of the expansion within 2-3 years

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services firm, is set to strengthen its partnership with the Telangana government by expanding its IT campus in Pocharam, a satellite town of Hyderabad. This move is expected to generate an additional 17,000 jobs, further cementing Telangana’s position as a technology hub.
 
The announcement was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos during a meeting between Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, according to an official release from the state government.
 
Infosys, which already employs over 35,000 people at its Pocharam campus, aims to complete the first phase of the expansion within 2-3 years. This phase will involve constructing new IT buildings at an investment of Rs 750 crore, creating space for 10,000 employees.
 
 
“The expansion plans will create additional 17,000 jobs in the Pocharam Campus where Infosys already employs over 35,000 jobs making it one of their largest in the country,” the statement mentioned. 
Jayesh Sanghrajka, chief financial officer, Infosys, also highlighted the shared vision behind the collaboration, saying, “Our partnership with the Government of Telangana reflects our shared vision of driving innovation, empowering communities, and strengthening the IT landscape.”

Minister of IT of Telangana D Sridhar Babu reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a thriving tech ecosystem. “The state government remains dedicated to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering strategic alliances to propel the state's economy forward,” Babu said.
 
This collaboration underscores Telangana’s proactive approach to supporting industry leaders and driving sustainable growth in the technology sector. 
[With PTI inputs]
 

Topics : Infosys Telangana jobs BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

