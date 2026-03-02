Monday, March 02, 2026 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in Februray 2026

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
VST Tillers Tractors reported a 36.04% jump in total sales to 4,435 units in February 2026, up from 3,260 units sold in Februray 2025.

The companys power tiller sales grew by 34.24 % to 3,963 units in Februray 2026, compared to 2,952 units in the same month last year. Tractor sales also grew 53.24% to 472 units in Februray 2026, up from 308 units sold in Februray 2025.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit soared to Rs 30.43 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 1.28 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 43.5% year-on-year to Rs 314.30 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

 

The counter rose 0.14% to Rs 5,779.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

