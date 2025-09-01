Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers rises on reporting 2% YoY sales growth in August 2025

VST Tillers rises on reporting 2% YoY sales growth in August 2025

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

VST Tillers Tractors rallied 3.08% to Rs 5,436.10 after reporting a 1.87% increase in total sales to 4,499 units in August 2025, up from 4,416 units sold in August 2024.

The companys power tiller sales grew 1.93% to 4,100 units in August 2025, compared to 4,022 units in the same month last year. Tractor sales also rose 1.26% to 399 units, up from 394 units sold in August 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 96.8% to Rs 44.22 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 22.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 48.2% year-on-year to Rs 282.45 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Key equity indices extend gains to trade near day's high; European markets advance

Key equity indices extend gains to trade near day's high; European markets advance

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; India GDP up 7.8% in April-June quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; India GDP up 7.8% in April-June quarter

NSE SME Classic Electrodes (India) welds a premium debut, but cracks early

NSE SME Classic Electrodes (India) welds a premium debut, but cracks early

Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd up for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon