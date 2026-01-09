Friday, January 09, 2026 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel registers 6% YoY growth in Q3 FY26 steel production volume

JSW Steel registers 6% YoY growth in Q3 FY26 steel production volume

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

JSW Steel recorded consolidated steel production of 7.48 million tonnes in Q3 FY26, marking a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared with 7.03 million tonnes in Q3 FY25.

On a sequential basis, the companys steel production declined 5% in Q3 FY26.

Indian operations produced 7.28 million tonnes of steel during the quarter, reflecting a 7% YoY growth. Meanwhile, steel production at JSW Steel USAOhio declined 4.76% YoY to 0.20 million tonnes in Q3 FY26.

The company said that Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar has been under shutdown for capacity upgradation since the end of September 2025 and is expected to be commissioned by the end of Q4 FY26. As a result, capacity utilisation at Indian operations was impacted during the quarter. Capacity utilisation excluding BF3 stood at around 93%, while including BF3 capacity, it was 85% for Q3 FY26.

 

On a nine-month basis, JSW Steels consolidated steel production rose 12% YoY to 22.65 million tonnes in 9M FY26.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 23 billion JSW Group. As one of Indias leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital.

Also Read

Nifty, Sensex decline on Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 600 pts, Nifty below 25,700; Smallcap index slips 1%; IEX down 5%

home loan

Online home loan insurance vs bank plans: Savings can go up to 72%

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel Q3 output up 6% at 7.48 MT despite Vijayanagar furnace shutdown

Mahua Moitra, Mahua

'Extortion Directorate sent to loot, plunder': Mahua on I-PAC office raid

Redmi Note 15

Redmi Note 15 review: Covers essentials, but struggles to truly stand out

JSW Steel reported a massive 269.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,623 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 439 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 13.77% year-on-year to Rs 45,152 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The counter rose 0.65% to Rs 1,162.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keystone Realtors registers pre-sales of Rs 837 crore in Q3; collections down 3% YoY

Keystone Realtors registers pre-sales of Rs 837 crore in Q3; collections down 3% YoY

Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PM says Indian AI models should be distinct and promote local and indigenous content

PM says Indian AI models should be distinct and promote local and indigenous content

Waaree Renewable Tech drops on reduction in project value, capacity

Waaree Renewable Tech drops on reduction in project value, capacity

MTAR Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MTAR Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaTCS Q3 PreviewDelhi World Book Fair 2026