JSW Steel registers 6% YoY growth in Q3 FY26 steel production volume
JSW Steel recorded consolidated steel production of 7.48 million tonnes in Q3 FY26, marking a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared with 7.03 million tonnes in Q3 FY25.On a sequential basis, the companys steel production declined 5% in Q3 FY26.
Indian operations produced 7.28 million tonnes of steel during the quarter, reflecting a 7% YoY growth. Meanwhile, steel production at JSW Steel USAOhio declined 4.76% YoY to 0.20 million tonnes in Q3 FY26.
The company said that Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar has been under shutdown for capacity upgradation since the end of September 2025 and is expected to be commissioned by the end of Q4 FY26. As a result, capacity utilisation at Indian operations was impacted during the quarter. Capacity utilisation excluding BF3 stood at around 93%, while including BF3 capacity, it was 85% for Q3 FY26.
On a nine-month basis, JSW Steels consolidated steel production rose 12% YoY to 22.65 million tonnes in 9M FY26.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 23 billion JSW Group. As one of Indias leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital.
JSW Steel reported a massive 269.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,623 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 439 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 13.77% year-on-year to Rs 45,152 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The counter rose 0.65% to Rs 1,162.85 on the BSE.
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 1:16 PM IST