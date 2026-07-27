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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable Technologies bags 1,082 MWp solar EPC orders

Waaree Renewable Technologies bags 1,082 MWp solar EPC orders

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured two letters of award from one of India's leading renewable energy companies for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for two ground-mounted Solar PV projects.

The first project is a 400 MWac / 530 MWp plant, while the second is a 400 MWac / 552 MWp plant. Together, the orders aggregate 800 MWac / 1,082 MWp.

According to the company, the projects are scheduled to be completed during FY2027-28, in line with the terms of the contracts.

The orders have been awarded by a domestic entity and are commercial in nature. Waaree Renewable Technologies clarified that neither the promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contracts do not fall under related-party transactions. The order win strengthens Waaree Renewable Technologies EPC order book and reinforces its position in Indias utility-scale solar infrastructure segment.

 

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL) is a subsidiary company of Waaree Group and spearheading the Solar EPC business. We are also a solar developer that finances, constructs, owns and operates solar projects. Headquartered in Mumbai, we operate across geographies, focusing on longterm investments within the commercial and industrial customer segments.

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The company reported a 25.58% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.90 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 155.74 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 16.16% QoQ to Rs 924.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. On a year-on-year basis, however, the company posted strong growth, with net profit rising 34.08% and revenue increasing 53.22%.

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies fell 1.17% to Rs 933.80 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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