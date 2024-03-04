Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Spurts 4.44%, S&amp;P BSE Utilities index Rises 1.09%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 51.17% over last one month compared to 3.63% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.54% rise in the SENSEX
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd rose 4.44% today to trade at Rs 6399. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.09% to quote at 5596.29. The index is up 3.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NTPC Ltd increased 3.03% and SJVN Ltd added 2.32% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 110.43 % over last one year compared to the 23.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 51.17% over last one month compared to 3.63% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36013 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 61260 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6433.35 on 04 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 600.5 on 14 Mar 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares fall

Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks rise

Godrej Properties signs a large township project in North Bengaluru

Biocon Biologics set to introduce YESAFILI, a proposed biosimilar to EYLEA in Canadian market

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 33% in Feb'24

NTPC, Avenue Supermarts, Godrej Properties, Patel Engineering in focus

Stocks poised for tepid start

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon