Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 10:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade flat; PSU banks rally

Benchmarks trade flat; PSU banks rally

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The key domestic indices traded near the flatline in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,700 level. PSU bank shares advanced after declining for the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 24.95 points or 0.03% to 78,449.97. The Nifty 50 index rose 3.15 points or 0.01% to 23,730.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.47%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,543 shares rose and 2,131 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU bank index added 0.61% to 6,649.55. The index shed 0.60% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trading flat around 78,400; FMCG, Metal, Cons Dur drag, Auto leads

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Here's why IRFC share price was buzzing in trade on December 26; details

IND vs AUS 4th Test

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test Day 1: 50-run stand for Marnus-Smith; 200 up for AUS

real estate construction building

Millennials, Gen Z expected to make up 60% of new homebuyers by 2030: JLL

artificial intelligence

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock surges 25% in 3 days; up 43% so far in Dec

Indian Bank (up 1.37%), Union Bank of India (up 1.27%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.9%), Canara Bank (up 0.81%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.74%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.71%), State Bank of India (up 0.69%), Bank of India (up 0.62%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.35%) and UCO Bank (up 0.11%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ceigall India jumped 3.36% after the companys subsidiary, Ceigall Ludhiana Bathinda Greenfield Highway Private, executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop a highway in Punjab.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) added 2.21% after the company announced the signing of a mining lease deed for the amalgamated Utkal-D and Utkal-E coal blocks.

Gland Pharma rose 0.43%. The company said that the Agence nationale de suritdu micament et des produits de sant(ANSM), France, has issued 10 observations to Cenexis facility post an inspection conducted this month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Power onboards Dr. Thomas Mathew as Independent Director

Reliance Power onboards Dr. Thomas Mathew as Independent Director

Welspun Corp gains after arm bags multiple contracts worth Rs 130 cr

Welspun Corp gains after arm bags multiple contracts worth Rs 130 cr

BPCL gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 756-cr NTPC project

BPCL gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 756-cr NTPC project

Indices open on a firm note; Nifty above 23,800

Indices open on a firm note; Nifty above 23,800

Ceigall India climbs after arm bags Rs 981-cr order from NHAI

Ceigall India climbs after arm bags Rs 981-cr order from NHAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon