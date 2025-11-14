Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panjon standalone net profit rises 214.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 342.31% to Rs 14.95 crore

Net profit of Panjon rose 214.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 342.31% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.953.38 342 OPM %1.672.07 -PBDT0.260.12 117 PBT0.220.07 214 NP0.220.07 214

