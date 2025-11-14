Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.16% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.16% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.450.49 -8 OPM %40.0034.69 -PBDT0.140.13 8 PBT0.110.05 120 NP0.100.06 67
