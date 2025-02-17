Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp bags new order worth Rs 3,000 crore in US

Welspun Corp bags new order worth Rs 3,000 crore in US

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Welspun Corp announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 3,000 crore for the supply of pipes in the US.

The two large orders included HSAW pipes and additional orders for HFIW pipes for the supply of coated pipes, primarily for natural gas pipeline projects. The execution of these orders was expected to be largely carried out during fiscal years 2026 and 2027, it added.

These wins continue to reinforce our leading and dominant market share in the USA O&G transmission space. Our outlook for the USA market continues to remain positive for the next few years, and Welspun is fully poised to benefit from more opportunities in the time to come, the company stated in regulatory filing.

 

With the addition of these new orders, the value of the company's consolidated order book stood at approximately Rs 18,000 crore.

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 400 pts lower at 75,550; Nifty at 22,800; Auto, IT, Metal, PSB down 1%

Xi Jinping

China's Xi attends symposium on private enterprises, meets biz leaders

Kirti Azad, Kirti

RSS-BJP offer 'jumlas,' Mamata Banerjee will lead INDIA bloc: Kirti Azad

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Zen Technologies shares tank 20% post Q3 results; plunges 52% in 1 month

Earthquake

LIVE news: Strong tremors jolt Delhi, PM Modi urges people to stay alert for 'possible aftershocks'

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 131.2% to Rs 674.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 291.86 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,613.51 crore in Q3 FY25, down 29.9% year on year.

Shares of Welspun Corp declined 2.39% to Rs 721.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SOCAR, ONGC and MRPL signs tripartite MoU to enhance energy cooperation

SOCAR, ONGC and MRPL signs tripartite MoU to enhance energy cooperation

Zydus Life's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Zydus Life's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Bharat Petroleum Corporation collaborates with National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Bharat Petroleum Corporation collaborates with National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Rites bags significant contract worth Rs 467 crore from NLC India

Rites bags significant contract worth Rs 467 crore from NLC India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentAjax Engineering IPO ListingBihar Earthquake TodayCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon