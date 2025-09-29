Monday, September 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Nila Spaces Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, DCX Systems Ltd and Nelcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2025.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd crashed 6.46% to Rs 30.99 at 14:10 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6212 shares in the past one month.

 

Nila Spaces Ltd tumbled 6.29% to Rs 17.28. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd lost 6.13% to Rs 27.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14870 shares in the past one month.

DCX Systems Ltd shed 6.03% to Rs 241.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53145 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd dropped 5.61% to Rs 130.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8422 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

