Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windlas Biotech Ltd Slips 4.88%, BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.03%

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Windlas Biotech Ltd has lost 9.89% over last one month compared to 1.44% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 1.1% rise in the SENSEX

Windlas Biotech Ltd fell 4.88% today to trade at Rs 923. The BSE Healthcare index is down 1.03% to quote at 42080.34. The index is down 1.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd decreased 4.08% and Indoco Remedies Ltd lost 3.58% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 18.11 % over last one year compared to the 7.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Windlas Biotech Ltd has lost 9.89% over last one month compared to 1.44% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 1.1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1506 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5266 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1197 on 06 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 552.85 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

