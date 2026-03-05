Wipro appoints Laura Marie Miller to its board

Wipro announced the appointment of Laura Marie Miller to its Board of Directors.

Miller brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience guiding large, global organizations through transformation, modernization, and sustained performance improvement. She is widely recognized for helping enterprises navigate technology and AI-driven change, aligning digital and data capabilities with business strategy to drive growth and long-term resilience.

She has held senior leadership roles across retail, hospitality, payments, and global technology operations, working closely with boards and executive teams during periods of significant change. As a member of the executive leadership team at Macy's, Ms. Miller played a central role in shaping the company's digital, data, and AI strategy. Earlier, she held global leadership roles at InterContinental Hotels Group and First Data.

Miller brings significant public company board experience. She previously served as a director of EVO Payments during a period of strong growth that culminated in its acquisition by Global Payments, and on the board of LGI Homes. She currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at NCR Voyix and Ahold Delhaize.

