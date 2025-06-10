Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro Ltd spurts 1.61%, gains for five straight sessions

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.61%, gains for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.33, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 11.21% gain in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.33, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Wipro Ltd has dropped around 0.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37669.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 255.51, up 1.14% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 11.21% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 24.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge Ltd up for five straight sessions

Coforge Ltd up for five straight sessions

LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd soars 2.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd soars 2.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd up for five straight sessions

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd up for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon