Wipro, RailTel Corporation, One97 Communications, Shakti Pumps in focus

Wipro: Wipro announced that it has been selected by Desjardins to transform their credit solutions for members and clients. This transformation program will provide Desjardins members and clients with a convenient digital lending experience that is accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received the work order from Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) amounting to Rs. 113.46 crore (Including GST).

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company has bagged order(s)/ Letter of Empanelment from Government of Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System (SWPS) with PV Modules under the esteemed PM-KUSUM Scheme at various location across the respective states.

One97 Communications (OCL): National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has granted approval to the company to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under multi-bank model.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: The company has incorporated its subsidiary company namely IGREL Mahidad for power generation.

Shakti Pumps (India): Shakti Pumps (India) has received letter of award from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency (MEDA) for 3500 Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System at various locations across the state of Maharashtra under Component-B of PM KUSUM Scheme. The Total amount of word order is for around Rs. 93 crores (inclusive of GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News