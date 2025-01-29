Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonder Electricals edges higher after strong Q3 performance

Wonder Electricals edges higher after strong Q3 performance

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Wonder Electricals added 2.04% to Rs 170.35 after the company reported 70.2% rise in net profit to Rs 5.09 crore on a 68.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Total expenses during the quarter rose by 68.2% YoY to Rs 213.93 crore. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 64.4% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 70.9% YoY), and higher financial costs (up 60.8% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 7.93 crore, up by 98.9% from Rs 3.98 crore in Q3 FY24.

Wonder Electricals manufactures ceiling fans, exhaust, pedestal, and brushless DC (BLDC) expand abbreviation fans.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

GMR Airports gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

GMR Airports gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

Cartrade Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 42.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cartrade Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 42.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 152.10% in the December 2024 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 152.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon