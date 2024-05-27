Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 60.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 59.31 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 12.07% to Rs 15.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.84% to Rs 238.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 297.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 60.88% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 59.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.59.3167.53238.46297.4910.1011.518.9611.4610.408.3128.1134.939.126.6221.9628.746.584.0915.8818.06