Worth Peripherals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd, Rollatainers Ltd and Palm Jewels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 January 2026.

Worth Peripherals Ltd lost 12.17% to Rs 134.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 482 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.20% to Rs 4.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2259 shares in the past one month.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd crashed 9.53% to Rs 1090. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13390 shares in the past one month.

Rollatainers Ltd pared 9.50% to Rs 1.62. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd dropped 9.44% to Rs 20.53. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22440 shares in the past one month.

