Monday, January 12, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worth Peripherals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Worth Peripherals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd, Rollatainers Ltd and Palm Jewels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 January 2026.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd, Rollatainers Ltd and Palm Jewels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 January 2026.

Worth Peripherals Ltd lost 12.17% to Rs 134.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 482 shares in the past one month.

 

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.20% to Rs 4.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2259 shares in the past one month.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd crashed 9.53% to Rs 1090. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13390 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Heineken NV Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink

Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink to step down amid falling beer sales

rare earth magnet, magnet

US hosts meet of G-7 ministers on rare earths amid China-Japan tensions

Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 190pts, Nifty at 25,750; US-India trade talk tomorrow; Budget on Feb 1

OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V

OnePlus Nord 6 series: 9,000mAh battery, Qualcomm chips, Google AI expected

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Income Tax Act, 2025 to replace the 1961 law from April 1: Explained

Rollatainers Ltd pared 9.50% to Rs 1.62. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd dropped 9.44% to Rs 20.53. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22440 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Websol Energy gets Andhra Pradesh govt nod for 4-GW solar cell, module plant

Websol Energy gets Andhra Pradesh govt nod for 4-GW solar cell, module plant

Euro speculative net longs stay near two and half year high

Euro speculative net longs stay near two and half year high

Embassy Developments rises as Q3 FY26 pre-sales jump 240% QoQ to Rs 1,392 cr

Embassy Developments rises as Q3 FY26 pre-sales jump 240% QoQ to Rs 1,392 cr

Sensex, Nifty inch up on positive global cues; European mrkt decline

Sensex, Nifty inch up on positive global cues; European mrkt decline

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA tentative approval for Bosutinib Tablets

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA tentative approval for Bosutinib Tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance