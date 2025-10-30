Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 65.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.78% to Rs 52.81 croreNet profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 65.58% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 52.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales52.8144.46 19 OPM %32.2124.47 -PBDT18.9613.14 44 PBT18.9613.03 46 NP16.269.82 66
