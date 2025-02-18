Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / XT Global Infotech explores strategic global acquisition opportunities

XT Global Infotech explores strategic global acquisition opportunities

Image

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

XT Global Infotech announced that the company is actively exploring strategic acquisition opportunities in Australia, Europe, and other key international markets to reinforce its global footprint and broaden its service portfolio.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, XT Global Infotech Limited is in preliminary discussions to acquire businesses operating within the same domain. These potential acquisitions are intended to accelerate market expansion, enhance technological capabilities, and create substantial operational synergies. Any finalized agreements will be contingent upon comprehensive due diligence, regulatory approvals, and the execution of definitive contracts.

At this stage, no binding agreements have been signed, and there is no certainty that these discussions will result in a completed transaction. XT Global Infotech Limited reaffirms its commitment to transparent communication and regulatory compliance, ensuring that stakeholders are informed of any significant developments.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stocks may resume downtrend

Stocks may resume downtrend

Stock Alert: Anant Raj, Zomato, Paytm, Allcargo Terminals, LIC

Stock Alert: Anant Raj, Zomato, Paytm, Allcargo Terminals, LIC

DCX Systems incorporates new unit in Benglauru under DTA

DCX Systems incorporates new unit in Benglauru under DTA

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

India's services export up 16.5% in January 2025

India's services export up 16.5% in January 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon