Sundaram Clayton acquires minor stake in power generating SPV

Sundaram Clayton acquires minor stake in power generating SPV

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sundaram Clayton has acquired 1.63% of the equity share capital of Navia Two Power (Navia) for a total consideration of Rs. 1,16,280/-. Navia is special-purpose vehicle for the purpose of owning and operating a Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ashoka Buildcon drops amid NHAI suspension following Kerala project

Newgen Software Tech bags Rs 14-cr ECM project from Malaysian bank

Volumes soar at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 9.6-cr ECoR surveillance system contract

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

