Zaggle Prepaid inks 5-year agreement with PNB
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to act as a co-branding partner for a retail credit card product.Under the agreement, Zaggle will leverage its existing corporate customer base to drive acquisition, marketing and promotion of the co-branded retail credit card. The partnership is aimed at expanding the reach of the co-branded card offering.
The agreement is domestic in nature and will remain in force for a period of five years. The company said that neither its promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in Punjab National Bank. The agreement does not constitute a related-party transaction.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 30.42% to Rs 40.60 crore on a 49.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 671.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
The counter rose 1.17% to settle at Rs 212.55 on Friday, 19 June 2026.
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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST