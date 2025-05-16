Friday, May 16, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Learn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zee Learn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Wanbury Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd and Northern Spirits Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2025.

Wanbury Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd and Northern Spirits Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2025.

Zee Learn Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 7.83 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Wanbury Ltd soared 14.50% to Rs 318.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13458 shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd surged 14.48% to Rs 493.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

market, stock trading, trading

Crompton Greaves shares rally 7% after Q4 results; key highlights here

Donald Trump, Trump

Ex-Pentagon official hits out at Trump over IMF Pakistan bailout move

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

LIVE news updates: Delhi govt orders DPS Dwarka to reinstate 32 students in fee dispute row

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses PIL on circulation of deepfake videos of Col Sofiya Qureshi

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strikes kill 20 people in Gaza as Trump wraps up Middle East visit

Global Surfaces Ltd advanced 12.13% to Rs 128. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3236 shares in the past one month.

Northern Spirits Ltd added 11.66% to Rs 208.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24001 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markets trade lower; realty shares jump for 3rd day

Markets trade lower; realty shares jump for 3rd day

Interarch Building Solutions acquires 20-acre land at APIIC Industrial Park

Interarch Building Solutions acquires 20-acre land at APIIC Industrial Park

Godfrey Phillips hits the floor after Q4 PAT slides 12% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 60/ share

Godfrey Phillips hits the floor after Q4 PAT slides 12% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 60/ share

NCC Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 239 cr

NCC Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 239 cr

Electrosteel Castings announces resignation of Dr. Ajay Kumar as Chairman

Electrosteel Castings announces resignation of Dr. Ajay Kumar as Chairman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon