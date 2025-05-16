Friday, May 16, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 239 cr

NCC Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 239 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

NCC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 253.82 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6.12% as against Rs 239.16 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations tumbled 5.45% to Rs 6,130.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6,484.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 367.16 crore in Q4 FY25, up 2.53% from Rs 358.09 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

The company has reported EBITDA of Rs 556 crore in Q4 FY25, up 0.90% YoY.

In Q4 FY25, the revenue from construction was at Rs 6,092.45 crore (down 3.69% YoY) and Real Estate revenue was at Rs 38.43 crore (down 73.69% YoY).

 

Also Read

Marco Rubio

Nato allies to agree on defence spending goal of 5% of GDP by next decade

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

European leaders to meet in Albania on Russia-Ukraine security concerns

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel drag Sensex; Nifty below 25,000; SMIDs rise

PremiumExports, Export

UP's target to triple exports by 2030 has competition from other states

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

LIVE news updates: Delhi govt orders DPS Dwarka to reinstate 32 students in fee dispute row

On Full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 15.38% to Rs 819.88 crore on 8.58% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,199.36 crore in FY25 over FY24.

During the year, the company secured orders worth Rs 32,888 crore (including change in scope), and the order book stood at Rs 71,568 crore on a consolidated basis and Rs 1,62,471 crore on a standalone basis as of 31st March 2025.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended equlty divldend Rs 2.20 per share, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at their annuol generol meeiing.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

Shares of NCC tanked 3.18% to Rs 222 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Electrosteel Castings announces resignation of Dr. Ajay Kumar as Chairman

Electrosteel Castings announces resignation of Dr. Ajay Kumar as Chairman

Cochin Shipyard Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cochin Shipyard Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex slides 381 pts; Nifty below 25,000 level; pharma shares decline

Sensex slides 381 pts; Nifty below 25,000 level; pharma shares decline

India's money supply rises 9.5% on year

India's money supply rises 9.5% on year

Passenger vehicles sales up around 4% on year in April 2025

Passenger vehicles sales up around 4% on year in April 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon