Interarch Building Solutions acquires 20-acre land at APIIC Industrial Park

Interarch Building Solutions has acquired land admeasuring 20.00 acres, located at APIIC Industrial Park, Attivaram Village, Ozili Mandal, Tirupati District, Andhra Pradesh.
The land pertains to Plot No. 9/1, with sub-division numbered as Plot No. 9/1A, and includes Survey Numbers 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 92, 93, and 94. The acquisition has been completed for a total consideration of Rs. 18.80 crore and stamp duty.
