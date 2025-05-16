Friday, May 16, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building Solutions acquires 20-acre land at APIIC Industrial Park

Interarch Building Solutions acquires 20-acre land at APIIC Industrial Park

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Interarch Building Solutions has acquired land admeasuring 20.00 acres, located at APIIC Industrial Park, Attivaram Village, Ozili Mandal, Tirupati District, Andhra Pradesh.

The land pertains to Plot No. 9/1, with sub-division numbered as Plot No. 9/1A, and includes Survey Numbers 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 92, 93, and 94. The acquisition has been completed for a total consideration of Rs. 18.80 crore and stamp duty.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

