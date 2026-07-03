Zensar Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2026.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2026.

Zensar Technologies Ltd soared 10.60% to Rs 516.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd spiked 9.47% to Rs 482.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14200 shares in the past one month.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd surged 7.08% to Rs 982.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4839 shares in the past one month.

Moschip Technologies Ltd exploded 7.03% to Rs 223. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

HCL Technologies Ltd spurt 6.64% to Rs 1149. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

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