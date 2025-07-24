Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.98% to Rs 4.20 croreNet profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.98% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.206.46 -35 OPM %4.29-0.62 -PBDT0.120.05 140 PBT0.110.04 175 NP0.110.04 175
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content