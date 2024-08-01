Business Standard
Zomato consolidated net profit rises 12550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 74.09% to Rs 4206.00 crore
Net profit of Zomato rose 12550.00% to Rs 253.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.09% to Rs 4206.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2416.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4206.002416.00 74 OPM %4.21-1.99 -PBDT388.00115.00 237 PBT239.00-15.00 LP NP253.002.00 12550
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

