Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 6.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 6.81% to Rs 98.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.84% to Rs 907.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 698.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.907.25698.7315.4615.05162.64129.79153.94126.5098.0291.77