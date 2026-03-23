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Home / Markets / News / Benchmark bond yield hits 14-month high as oil surge fuels concerns

Benchmark bond yield hits 14-month high as oil surge fuels concerns

The 10-year government bond yield was trading at 6.8173 per cent around 11 am on Monday, as compared to Friday's close of 6.737 per cent

bonds

The yield is highest since January 14, 2025, according to the data compiled from market participants

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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Indian benchmark bond yield rose to a 14-month high on Monday, possibly due to surge in Brent crude oil prices amid escalating conflict in the West Asia.

The 10-year government bond yield was trading at 6.8173 per cent around 11 am on Monday, as compared to Friday's close of 6.737 per cent. The yield is highest since January 14, 2025, according to the data compiled from market participants.

"Bond yields are rising in response to crude oil prices climbing above $110 amid escalating tensions between the US-Israel and Iran. Foreign institutional investors who were net buyers of government bonds in January and February, have also turned net sellers in March," said Mataprasad Pandey, vice-president at Arete Capital (Choice Group).

 

He added that higher crude prices are not only fuelling inflation concerns but also putting pressure on India's trade and current account balances, which is a big negative for the already depreciating rupee moving towards 94.

"These factors not only dampen expectations of a rate cut but raise the possibility of a rate hike if geopolitical tensions persist for long. As a result, increased supply relative to demand is weighing negatively on bond prices," he added.

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The conflict in the West Asia has entered into the fourth week, which led to a sharp surge in the Brent crude oil prices in the international market, which stoked a fear of higher inflationary pressure.

Oil prices rose sharply after Iran said it would strike energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours if US President Donald Trump followed through with a threat to hit Iran's electricity grid in 48 hours.

Brent crude oil prices are trading at $112.66 per barrel. It has risen nearly 50 pet cent since the conflict started late in February.

Higher crude oil prices have also put pressure on the rupee, which also dampened sentiments of traders and investors in the market.

The rupee is trading at 93.9075 against the US dollar, which was up 20 paise since previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bonds Bond Yields bond yield Crude Oil Price Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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