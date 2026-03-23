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Home / World News / Iran threatens to attack West Asia electrical plants powering US bases

Iran threatens to attack West Asia electrical plants powering US bases

The statement from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard marks the latest attempt by Tehran to try and explain its attacks on the Gulf Arab countries

UAE, Iran war

Trump warned early Sunday morning that the US will target Iranian power plants in 48 hours if the strait remains effectively closed by Iranian fire on shipping | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

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As US President Donald Trump's deadline on opening the Strait of Hormuz approaches, Iran on Monday threatened to attack West Asia electrical plants powering American military bases.

The statement from Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard marks the latest attempt by Tehran to try and explain its attacks on the Gulf Arab countries.

Iranian state television read out the statement on air Monday morning.

"What we have done is to announce our decision that if the power plants are attacked, Iran will retaliate by targeting the power plants of the occupying regime and the power plants of regional countries that supply electricity to US bases, as well as the economic, industrial and energy infrastructures in which Americans have shares," the statement said, referring to Israel as an "occupying regime."  It added: "Do not doubt that we will do this."  Trump warned early Sunday morning that the US will target Iranian power plants in 48 hours if the strait remains effectively closed by Iranian fire on shipping.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

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