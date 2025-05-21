Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹95,010; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹96,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,090

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,240.

BS Web Team New Delhi
May 21 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,010 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹96,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,090.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,010.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,160. 
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹87,090.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,240.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹96,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,07,900.
  
US gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar slipped to a two-week low and investors sought safety amid US fiscal uncertainty, with Congress debating a sweeping tax bill. 
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,300.72 an ounce, as of 0035 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.6 per cent to $3,304.00.
 
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $33.15 an ounce, platinum was steady at $1,054.15 and palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $1,014.54. 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

