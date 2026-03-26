Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,46,680; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,50,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,46,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,50,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,34,460.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,680 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and ₹1,48,380 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,830.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,34,460, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,36,010 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: 70% of women save, but only 40% invest beyond FDs, gold: Report In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,610.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,50,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,60,100.

US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session, as investors awaited clarity on efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the West Asia, while trimming bets of a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $4,535.17 per ounce, as of 0111 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.5 per cent to $4,532.20.

Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $71.71 per ounce. Spot platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,925.05 and palladium was up 0.1 per cent at $1,424.55.

(with inputs from Reuters