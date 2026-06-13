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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,48,590; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,60,100

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,48,590; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,60,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,210

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,830 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,48,590, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,60,100. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,210. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,590 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,50,560 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,830.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,36,210, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,010 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,360.  
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,60,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,65,100. 
 
US gold prices rose 2 per cent on Thursday, with US President Donald Trump calling off planned military strikes on Iran easing fears of oil-driven inflation and elevated interest rates.
 
Spot gold jumped 2 per cent to $4,153.71 per ounce at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), after hitting its lowest point since late November earlier in the session.
 
US gold futures for August delivery settled 0.5 per cent lower at $4,114. Spot gold has been under pressure since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February, as rising oil prices fuel expectations of prolonged high interest rates. While gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the metal.
 
Spot silver rose 3.3 per cent to $65.78 per ounce, platinum gained 2.6 per cent to $1,708.38 and palladium climbed 4.4 per cent to $1,267.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
 

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

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