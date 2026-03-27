Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,44,540; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,44,540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,32,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,540, in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,45,630 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,690.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,32,490 the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,33,490 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,32,640.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900.

US gold prices held steady on Friday, but were on track for a fourth straight weekly decline, as surging energy prices from the West Asia conflict fuelled inflation concerns and bolstered bets on higher-for-longer global interest rates.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,380.39 per ounce as of 0101 GMT. Bullion has fallen more than 2 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for April delivery were steady at $4,375.

Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $67.47 per ounce. Spot platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,823.40, while palladium gained 1.3 per cent to $1,370.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)