Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,44,540; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,32,490
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,44,540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,32,490.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,540, in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,45,630 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,690.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,32,490 the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,33,490 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,32,640.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900.
US gold prices held steady on Friday, but were on track for a fourth straight weekly decline, as surging energy prices from the West Asia conflict fuelled inflation concerns and bolstered bets on higher-for-longer global interest rates.
Spot gold was little changed at $4,380.39 per ounce as of 0101 GMT. Bullion has fallen more than 2 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for April delivery were steady at $4,375.
Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $67.47 per ounce. Spot platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,823.40, while palladium gained 1.3 per cent to $1,370.75.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver bullion gold silver prices Silver Prices
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 7:59 AM IST