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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,670; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,75,100

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,670; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,75,100

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,940

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,870 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,670, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,75,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,940. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,670 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,53,850 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,870.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,940, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,030 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,090. 
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,75,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,800. 
 
US gold drifted higher on Friday and headed for a weekly gain as optimism over a potential end to the Iran ​conflict helped ease concerns about inflation and elevated interest ​rates.
 
Spot gold added 0.5 per cent at $4,709.89 per ounce by 1551 GMT and has ‌gained 2.1 per cent this week. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $4,719.60.
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 2.1 per cent to $80.09 an ounce and platinum gained 0.6 per cent to $2,034.80. Both were headed for weekly ‌gains. 
 
Palladium fell 0.3 per cent ​at $1,476.04 and was down over 3 per cent for the week.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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