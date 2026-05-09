Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,670; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,75,100
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,940
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,670, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,75,100.
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,940.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,670 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,53,850 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,870.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,940, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,030 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,090.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,75,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,800.
US gold drifted higher on Friday and headed for a weekly gain as optimism over a potential end to the Iran conflict helped ease concerns about inflation and elevated interest rates.
Spot gold added 0.5 per cent at $4,709.89 per ounce by 1551 GMT and has gained 2.1 per cent this week. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $4,719.60.
Among other metals, spot silver rose 2.1 per cent to $80.09 an ounce and platinum gained 0.6 per cent to $2,034.80. Both were headed for weekly gains.
Palladium fell 0.3 per cent at $1,476.04 and was down over 3 per cent for the week.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 7:58 AM IST