Oil prices jump nearly 3% after renewed hostilities between US, Iran

US crude futures rose as ​much as 3 per cent in ​early trading on Friday after ‌renewed hostilities broke out between the US and Iran.

West Texas Intermediate oil prices were trading up 2.58 per cent or $2.45, at $97.26 a barrel, as of 2233 GMT, after initially gaining ‌more than 3 per cent.

The US military said it carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran on Thursday, targeting sites responsible for attacking US forces.

Iran's military ​accused the US of violating the ceasefire between ‌the two countries, saying the US ​had ‌targeted two ships in the Strait ‌of Hormuz and attacked civilian areas.

The WTI contract ‌had settled ​down 27 ​cents at $94.81 per barrel in the previous trading session.