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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices jump nearly 3% after renewed hostilities between US, Iran

Oil prices jump nearly 3% after renewed hostilities between US, Iran

Iran's military ​accused the US of violating the ceasefire between ‌the two countries, saying the US ​had ‌targeted two ships in the Strait ‌of Hormuz and attacked civilian areas

crude oil, oil

West Texas Intermediate oil prices were trading up 2.58% or $2.45, at $97.26 a barrel, as of 2233 GMT, after initially gaining ‌more than 3% | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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US crude futures rose as ​much as 3 per cent in ​early trading on Friday after ‌renewed hostilities broke out between the US and Iran.

West Texas Intermediate oil prices were trading up 2.58 per cent or $2.45, at $97.26 a barrel, as of 2233 GMT, after initially gaining ‌more than 3 per cent.

The US military said it carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran on Thursday, targeting sites responsible for attacking US forces.

Iran's military ​accused the US of violating the ceasefire between ‌the two countries, saying the US ​had ‌targeted two ships in the Strait ‌of Hormuz and attacked civilian areas.

 

The WTI contract ‌had settled ​down 27 ​cents at $94.81 per barrel in the previous trading session. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US oil prices Crude Oil Prices Oil Prices Globlal crude oil prices Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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